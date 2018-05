Bhubaneswar: Rajya Sabha MP Prasanna Acharya was today appointed as the parliamentary party leader of the state ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in the upper house.

After party consensus, Chief Minister and party supremo Naveen Patnaik wrote a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu apprising him about the party’s decision.

Worth mentioning here, the post was lying vacant since completion of BJD MP Dillip Tirkey’s tenure.