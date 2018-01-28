MP Panda holds road show in Kendrapara, offers floral tribute at Biju Samadhi

Bhubaneswar: A day after Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda was suspended from the BJD, he visited his constituency and held a show of strength by gathering a large number of his supporters on Friday.

His supporters, including some BJP leaders and a section of dissident BJD members, took out a motorcycle rally from Tinimuhani Chowk to Baladevjew Temple in the town where he was given a rousing reception. During the 5-km road show, he was welcomed at different places by the locals.

Later, he was greeted by his supporters who gathered in large numbers at a makeshift helipad at Garapur village on the outskirts of the town.

Panda expressed his displeasure over not being invited to the launch of a book on Biju Patnaik in Bhubaneswar.

On Saturday, Panda visited Sri Jagannath Temple and offered prayers to the Trinity seeking blessings. Later, he offered floral tribute to Biju Patnaik at his Samadhi in Swargadwar. He said in the wake of his suspension, hundreds of persons from across the country and the State have expressed solidarity with him. Besides, many right thinking BJD leaders would open up soon, he added.