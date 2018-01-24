MP Baijayant Panda suspended from BJD

Bhubaneswar: The cold war between Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Baijayant Panda, an MP from his party, the BJD, which had become a matter of fanciful speculation in state politics came to an end this evening by Minister Surya Patro announcing Panda’s suspension from primary membership of the party.

The BJD MP had triggered a political storm in the State by openly lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi publishing articles on national media and questioning the leadership of Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik.

Panda triggered a storm in the party last week after he accused the chief minister’s private secretary of “interfering in party affairs and unconstitutionally indulging in politics”. Allegations were mounting that he was disregarding party workers, following which Patnaik had appointed minister Usha Devi and senior leader Pramilla Mallick to probe the allegations against Baijayant Panda, setting the tone for disciplinary action against the rebel MP.

Though Patnaik retorted by saying his detractors attack his office “when they have no other issues”, he had kept mum over the possible action on Panda waiting for the report card of the two leaders.