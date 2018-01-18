Headlines

Moving SUV catches fire in Odisha, narrow escape for 3

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Balasore: Three persons had a narrow escape after a moving SUV caught fire and burnt completely here today.

They have been identified as Bhubesh Kumar Singh, Ranbir Mishra and Sriti Bihar, employees of Motorola smartphone Company.

The incident took place at around 2 pm today at ITI square in Balasore town while a Renault Duster was on its way to Balasore from Bhubaneswar carrying three persons – all are employees of Motorola company.

On getting the information, two fire tenders reached the spot to douse the flames.

However, the reason behind the incident is not clear so far.

