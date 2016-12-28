Move towards digital economy positive: Naidu

New Delhi: Post demonetisation digital economy is proceeding on a positive note and holds many positive for India said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday.

On digital economy, things are moving very positively. The NITI Aayog has presented best practices of different countries, said Naidu after a meeting of the Chief Minister’s Committee on demonetisation.

Digital transactions was the only way to overcome the cash crunch, so public needs to switch over to Aadhar Pay mobile phones , swipe machines and online banking system said Naidu.

He also promised to bring all banks into the fold of Aadhar enabled transactions.

There will also be a new version of the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD), which allows people to conduct transactions upto Rs 5,000 even on feature phones he added.

The Chief Minister’s Committee was set up by the Niti Aayog on November 26. While Naidu was made convenor, the chief ministers of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Sikkim and Puducherry were made members of the committee.