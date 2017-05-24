Mountaineer Kalpana Dash critical, admitted to SCB

Cuttack: Mountaineer Kalpana Dash (47), who conquered Mt Everest in 2008, fell ill once again and has been rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital here on Monday night in a critical condition.

Family sources said Kalpana complained of severe abdominal pain following which she was taken to a hospital in Puri. But when her condition did not improve, she was later on referred to the SCB.

“I have already put a word with the district Collector to ensure that the State Government bears the cost of her treatment,” said MLA Pravat Biswal after meeting Kalpana.

Just immediately after scaling Mt Everest in the summers of 2008, Kalpana too was taken ill and was hospitalised for the same ailment. She, however, recovered after undergoing treatment at the AIIMS, New Delhi.