MoU signed between KIIT and IBSD

Bhubaneswar: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between KIIT University and Institute of Bio-Resources and Sustainable Development (IBSD) to promote research collaboration and capacity building of the Northeast region. IBSD is a premier National Institute under the aegis of Department of Biotechnology, Govt. of India.

IBSD Director Dinabandhu Sahoo and KIIT University Registrar Sasmita Samanta signed the agreement in the presence of KIIT & KISS Founder Achyuta Samanta, KIIT Vice-Chancellor PP  Mathur, Institute of Life Sciences(ILS) Director Ajay Parida and KIIT School of Biotechnology Director Mrutyunjay Suar.

Expressing happiness over the MoU between the two institutions, Samanta reiterated the importance of collaboration for the benefit of the region.

