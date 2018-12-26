Motorcyclist hit by pick-up van, dies

Boudh: A motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a pick-up van on National Highway 57 in Boudh district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Upendra Bhanja (54) of Girisinga village.

According to sources, Upendra was on his way to farmland this morning when a pick-up van coming from the opposite direction hit his bike head-on. After hitting Upendra, the driver sped away.

Upendra was rescued and rushed to Boudh district headquarters hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Irate locals blocked the national highway demanding compensation for the deceased family members. Vehicular movement was disrupted in the locality for few hours following the blockade..

The road blockade was withdrawn after authorities assured the people of adequate compensation.