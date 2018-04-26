Mother throws infant into fire in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a mother allegedly threw her 6-year-old baby girl into fire at Salia Sahi slum here today.

The infant sustained critical burn injuries and was rushed to Capital Hospital here by neighbours and later was shifted to SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack as the condition deteriorated. The baby has suffered 80 percent burn injury.

According to reports, the mother, suspected to be mentally unstable, set afire some cloths in her house and later threw the baby into fire.

Neighbours rushed to the spot hearing cry of the child and rescued.

Nayapalli Police has detained the woman and her husband for interrogation.