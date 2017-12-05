Mother kills newborn girl, stuffs body in washing machine

Ghaziabad: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old woman has been arrested from Ghaziabad’s Patla town for allegedly smothering her newborn girl because she wanted a boy, according to sources.
Aarti, who gave birth to a baby girl just three months ago, said she was frustrated and angry at herself for not having a son, sources said.
Following this, Aarti smothered the infant with a pillow on Sunday, after which she stuffed her baby’s body in a washing machine.
However, Aarti initially claimed that the infant had been kidnapped, she later confessed to her crime during questioning by the police.
On the other hand, Aarti’s family has claimed that they had never pressured or threatened her for a boy, the police said.
The case, however, is being investigated.