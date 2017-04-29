Mother daughter murdered over black magic

Keonjhar: In an incident, a 45-year-old woman, Kalabati Dalanayak along with her teenage daughter, Seema (aged 15) were hacked to death by a youth for allegedly practicing black magic at Ragadisahi in Telkoi area of Keonjhar district.

The accused named Rinku Sahu suspected the family of Kalabati to be practicing sorcery which resulted in the poor health condition of his own family members.

Sources said, Rinku was working at a company in Chennai. For a vacation of 15 days, he had come to his village. Earlier, prior to the incident also he had words of conflicts with the family members of Kalabati rover the alleged matter.

The incident occurred on the night of Thursday when Kalabati and her daughter were sleeping at the varendah. Rinku on being aggrieved earlier decided to finish the family. Noticing first Kalabati and her daughter, Rinku attacked them first with the help of sickle. Both Kalabati and her daughter succumbed to death on the spot. Later he attacked Kalabati’s husband and her son. However, the duo was injured.

They are presently admitted in Telkoi hospital and undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, after conducting the crime, Rinku leaving the sickle at the site managed to flee from the site.