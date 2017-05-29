Mora, cyclonic storm to trigger rain, thundershowers in State

Bhubaneswar: Rain and thunder squall likely to lash the State, especially the coastal areas as well as some parts of western Odisha, in the next 12 hours owing to a depression over the Bay of Bengal intensifying into a cyclonic storm named ‘Mora’.

Sources of IMD said wind speeds may reach up to 60 kmph. The depression over east-central Bay of Bengal is very likely to move north-northeastwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 12 hours.

This may cause rainfall accompanied by thunder in the coastal parts of the State along with high wind speeds varying between 50 to 60 kmph. Many parts of Keonjhar, Deogarh, Sundergarh and Sambalpur would also experience rain and thunderstorm.

Meanwhile, mild rains in some parts of the city brought temporary respite from the torrid heat on Sunday.