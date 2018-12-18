Month-long Bhubaneswar Art Trail concludes

Bhubaneswar: The month-long art festival of the city Bhubaneswar Art Trail 2018 came to an end today with a closing ceremony at the Guajhara compound in Old Town, Bhubaneswar.

Krishan Kumar, IAS, Vice Chairman, Bhubaneswar Development Authority was the Chief Guest who graced the occasion in the presence of the eminent poet Devdas Chhotray as Guests of Honour along with Co-Curators of BAT 2018 – Jagannath Panda, renowned artist and Managing-Trustee of Utsha Foundation for Contemporary Art and Premjish Achari, Writer and Art Critic.

Speaking on the occasion Jagannath Panda, Curator BAT 2018 said, “I am happy to co-curate these monumental gestures of creativity interwoven with the everyday fabric of Old Town. After this Trail what will remain are the intangible memories and residues of this month-long Trail. We have found an abode for contemporary art in the Old Town. We hope to return. We hope to stay back and merge with the layers of the dense history of the Old Town.”

Krishan Kumar said, “This is the first art trail in Odisha and am happy to be a part of such initiative. I Am thankful to Mr. Panda for coming forward and taking the whole responsibility of keeping everyone at one place and make this trail successful.”

“What we have presented is not a mere art exhibition, it is not only our year-long hard work, but it is a vision. This vision is to state that art can activate community, it can enliven spaces, it can enhance creativity and it can inspire all of us to build a better society. Furthermore it can become an important vehicle in the realisation of a community’s aspirations, it can emancipate the downtrodden, uplift the weak and strengthen our lived spaces. Our vision is a city whose commitment to excellence in design, architecture and art is readily apparent” said Premjish Achari, Curator.

As part of the closing ceremony a stage performance titled Brihad Aranyaka was performed by Pradeep Dharmapalan. In 3 brief acts focusing on the BAT 2018 themes of Memory, History and Navigation, it sought to examine these categories in a non-linear manner against the backdrop of an everyday occurrence in a contemporary setting.