Monsoon session of Odisha Assembly from August 18

Bhubaneswar: The monsoon session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly would begin on August 18, according to a notification issued by the government on Tuesday.

The monsoon session of the Odisha government would have 16 working days. During the session, the state government will present the first supplementary budget for the 2018-19 financial year.

Sources said the supplementary budget is generally presented in the Odisha Assembly during the winter session. However, the government has decided to table the supplementary budget during the monsoon session in view of the election slated for 2019.