Headlines

Monsoon session of Odisha Assembly from August 18

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Odisha assembly

Bhubaneswar: The monsoon session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly would begin on August 18, according to a notification issued by the government on Tuesday.

The monsoon session of the Odisha government would have 16 working days. During the session, the state government will present the first supplementary budget for the 2018-19 financial year.

Sources said the supplementary budget is generally presented in the Odisha Assembly during the winter session. However, the government has decided to table the supplementary budget during the monsoon session in view of the election slated for 2019.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

central bureau of investigation central bureau of investigation
1.4K
Headlines

CBI files chargesheet against Samruddha Jeevan directors in Rs 3.4 Cr ponzi scam
Government-run schools to remain open on Sundays Government-run schools to remain open on Sundays
1.3K
Headlines

Government-run schools to remain open on Sundays
gang-rape by 40 men gang-rape by 40 men
1.0K
Headlines

Chandigarh woman alleges gang-rape by 40 men in Haryana’s Panchkula; two arrested
To Top