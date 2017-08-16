Monsoon session of Odisha assembly from Sep 7

Bhubaneswar: Governor S C Jamir has published a notification on Wednesday regarding the Monsoon session which is due to start on September 7th. The session will continue for 8 days and will end on September 16th.

The eight day session would have six official and two private members day. Besides, there would be Government holidays on 9th and 10th due to Saturday and Sunday.

The six official days would be on 7th, 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th and 16th while the private members day would be on 8th and 15th.

It would be the first full-fledged session after the May cabinet reshuffle.