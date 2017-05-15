Uncategorized

Monsoon rains reached Andaman Islands ahead of schedule

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Monsoon rains reached Andaman Islands ahead of schedule

Mumbai: Monsoon rains, which are vital for farm output and economic growth in India, reached the country’s Andaman and Nicobar islands on Sunday, six days ahead of schedule, the domestic weather office said in a statement.

Andaman and Nicobar, off India’s eastern coast, are usually the first areas to receive the monsoon rains, typically around May 20.

The early onset of monsoon comes after the chief of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday that India looks likely to receive higher rainfall than previously forecast because concern over the El Nino weather event has eased.

The monsoon season, which typically runs for about four months, delivers about 70% of India’s annual rainfall and is critical for growing crops such as rice, cane, corn, cotton and soybeans.

As such, they can have a big impact on economic growth and food price inflation.

 

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

mothers mothers
6.0K
Entertainment

In Pics Mother’s Day special : Odia actors with their mothers
petrol pumps raided petrol pumps raided
3.1K
Headlines

Raid at petrol pumps in Bhubaneswar
Satyajeet Jena Satyajeet Jena
2.9K
Entertainment

AR Rahman offers Satyajeet Jena an internship after a spotless performance
SBI SBI
2.7K
Business

SBI to levy Rs 25 charge on all ATM withdrawals
Amrit Chatterjee Amrit Chatterjee
2.1K
Bollywood

Odisha boy leaves corporate job, becomes Bollywood actor
To Top