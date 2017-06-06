Headlines

Monsoon rain likely in Odisha from June 8

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Monsoon

Bhubaneswar: Culminating respite from the scorching heat wave, the monsoon rain is likely to drench Odisha from June 8, the regional MeT Centre here said.

The MeT sources said temperature has been declined in the state from 5 degree Celsius to 10 degree Celsius in coastal belt of Odisha

It also predicted of thunderstorm in coastal and northern area of the State in next 24 hours. However, heat wave is still at large in the districts of Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Kandhamal, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Sonepur, Angul and Bargarh.

Nawarangpur, Nayagarh, Phulbani, Kalahandi, Rayagarha, Gajapati, Malkangiri and Koraput districts would likely to receive rainfall due to Nor’wester, a MeT official said.

