Monsoon rain in 2017 at 98 percent of long-term average: IMD

Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said India’s monsoon rain is expected to reach 98 percent of the long-term average in 2017. It will boost farm incomes and economic growth.

In a press conference the Director General of IMD, K G Ramesh said there would be more rain in this current year. He also said south-west monsoon will reach in Bihar, Jharkhand, Mumbai and West Bengal by June 13-14.

Generally from June to September if it rains from 96 percent to 104 percent it is known as normal rainfall.

The IMD said in a statement that monthly rainfall across the country is likely to be 96 percent of it’s long-term average during July, and 99 percent of the average during August.

