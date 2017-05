Bhubaneswar: The south-west monsoon is likely to touch Odisha coast in the second week of June, said Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The south-west monsoon may touch Kerala by May 30 and it may enter Odisha in June second week, said IMD.

The monsoon may touch Kerala few days earlier than the scheduled date announced, said weather experts.

It may touch the state coast before June 10.