Monsoon likely to hit Odisha by June 10

Bhubaneswar: Even though the cyclonic storm Mora weakened and lay above the Bangladesh coast, the MeT office here has predicted of monsoon to hit Odisha by June 10.

The mercury in Bhubaneswar soared to 42.7 degree Celsius on Tuesday, virtually turning the city into a blast furnace. Cuttack was relatively less hot than other days recording a temperature of 40 degree.

For the last few days, the capital was recording temperatures of below 40 degree, even though due to the high humidity it felt like much more.

Meanwhile, IMD Regional Director Sarat Sahu said as the monsoons hit Kerala on Tuesday and due to the depression over the Bay of Bengal, the conditions are favourable for the monsoons likely to hit Odisha by June 10.

Angul recorded the day’s highest temperature of 43. 7 degree.