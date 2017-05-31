Monitor lizard sexual organ trading racket busted, 210 dried organs seized

Bhubaneswar: A team comprising of State Crime Branch and Forest department on Tuesday jointly busted a racket involved in online trading of endangered monitor lizard and other wildlife products here.

The sleuths raided a house in Brahmeswarpatna here and seized 210 dried sexual organs of the monitor lizards.

The veterinary experts of Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) examined the seized products and confirmed that the dried sexual organs belonged to monitor lizards, director general (crime) B K Sharma said.

“The dried hemipenis were being sold online as ‘hatha jodi’, described as a magical plant root that is used in tantric and other occult practices for good luck charm. The price of the wildlife articles were in the range from Rs 400 to Rs 14,000 apiece. The value of the total seized items could run into lakhs of rupees”, Sharma Said.