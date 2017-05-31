Twin City

Monitor lizard sexual organ trading racket busted, 210 dried organs seized

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
monitor lizard

Bhubaneswar: A team comprising of State Crime Branch and Forest department on Tuesday jointly busted a racket involved in online trading of endangered monitor lizard and other wildlife products here.

The sleuths raided a house in Brahmeswarpatna here and seized 210 dried sexual organs of the monitor lizards.

The veterinary experts of Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) examined the seized products and confirmed that the dried sexual organs belonged to monitor lizards, director general (crime) B K Sharma said.

“The dried hemipenis were being sold online as ‘hatha jodi’, described as a magical plant root that is used in tantric and other occult practices for good luck charm. The price of the wildlife articles were in the range from Rs 400 to Rs 14,000 apiece. The value of the total seized items could run into lakhs of rupees”, Sharma Said.

Related Items:, , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Dean Dean
7.7K
Headlines

ITER Placement Dean admits involvement of racket in placement scam
private bus private bus
4.2K
Headlines

Private bus catches fire on BBSR-CTC road, all passengers safe
ITER ITER
4.1K
Headlines

SOA placement row: ITER Dean Rajkishore Hota arrested
intensify intensify
2.6K
Headlines

Cyclone Mora to intensify further, Collectors of 4 districts asked to stay alert
cyclonic storm cyclonic storm
1.7K
Headlines

Mora, cyclonic storm to trigger rain, thundershowers in State
To Top