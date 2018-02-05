Headlines

Money laundering case: Court reserves order against Lalu Prasad’s daughter Misa Bharti

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Misa Bharti

New Delhi: A Delhi Court reserved its order on the supplementary charge-sheet filed against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad’s daughter Misa Bharti, her husband Shailesh Kumar and others in connection with alleged Rs. 8000-crore money laundering case.

The court will pronounce its order on February 8.

On January 4, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed the supplementary charge-sheet against them in the court.

The ED had in December last year filed a charge-sheet against Bharti, her husband and others in the same case.

Earlier, the Income Tax (I-T) department had also issued a final attachment order against Bharti and her husband in the benami assets case.

Earlier in July last year, Bharti and her husband were interrogated by the ED officials in connection with the case.

 

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Padmaavat Gajapati Padmaavat Gajapati
3.7K
Headlines

Know about Odisha Gajapati’s connection in Padmaavat
minor girl minor girl
925
State at Large

School teacher arrested for touching private parts of minor girl student
Biju Patnaik Biju Patnaik
829
Blog

Mumbai Book release function, “A tall Man, Biju Patnaik”
To Top