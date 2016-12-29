Money collection for terror suspect Rehman as CB files charge sheet

Bhubaneswar: As the Special Task Force of Crime Branch begins tightening noose on the suspected Al-Qaeda operative Abdul Rehman by slapping charge sheet against his name, severe allegations against some supporters of the suspected terrorist have risen on Thursday with a Salepur’s Sainpada resident identified as Sheikh Tahimair Ali accusing five persons for forcibly collecting money for Rehman.

As per sources, Ali has alleged that as secret meeting was held at their village to help out Rehman who has been under judicial custody and is lodged at a Delhi jail following his arrest during a joint operation by Commissionerate Police and a special Cell of Delhi Police in December 2015.

In a FIR to Salepur police Ali claimed that five villagers have been tormenting him and asking him to donate Rs 50,000 to free the terror suspect. They have been threatenoing him for his life if he does not give the money. “Since your son works in Saudi, you must pay us the money or else you will not stay here,” the FIR stated quoting the words of the goons. Earlier morning they also beat him and his wife.

Notably, 38 year old Rehman a resident of Paschimakachha has been charged under Section 121 (A) for waging war against the state, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act’s Section 17 (raising funds for the terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy), 18-A. (organising of terrorist camps) and 18-B (recruiting of any person or persons for the terrorist act).

Rehman, a Muslim scholar was stated to be an affiliate of the international terror outfit Al Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and used to run a madrasa in Cuttack in Bilteruan near Tangi. He received funding support from NGOs and individuals for his school. He has never been involved in any direct terror act but has been radicalizing youths for such activities through his speeches in various parts of the state and has lot of supporters.

In the charge sheet it was pointed out that Rehman was acting as a liaison with terror outfits. He visited UAE, Pakistan and had some contacts with international terrorist organizations, the charge sheet said.