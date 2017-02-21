Odia author Monalisa Jena wins Sahitya Akademi award for translation

Bhubaneswar: Author Monalisa Jena has been selected for the Kendriya Sahitya Akademi award for translation of an Assamese book into ‘Asirbadara Ranga’ in Odia originally penned by Arun Sharma. She had won the Odisha Sahitya Akademi award in 2007 for another Assamese translation ‘Astoraga’.

“My gratitude to Assam and the readers who read my Odia translations from Assamese. Let us celebrate by reading and appreciating the wealth of wisdom of our literature. I feel honoured for the Central Sahitya Akademi award,” Jena said on her social media profile.

Jena, a Ravenshaw alumnus, has authored several original books too while she has also translated several books from Odia to English literature and vice versa. She is also a lecturer, a journalist and is best known as a poet.