Moin Qureshi gets bail in money laundering case

New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Tuesday granted bail to meat exporter Moin Qureshi in a money laundering case.

Earlier on December 1, the Delhi High Court had dismissed the plea of the controversial businessman against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case.

On August 25, Qureshi was arrested after a case was filed against him last year under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on the charges of illegal forex dealings and tax evasion, according to reports.

On December 4, during the argument, Qureshi’s lawyer had said that no purpose would be served by keeping him in further custody.

The probe in the case was already complete and he was not required further by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is investigating the matter.

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier this month opposed the bail plea of Qureshi, saying he could hamper the ongoing investigation, after which the court had reserved its verdict.

The agency had also alleged that Qureshi was involved in hawala transactions through Delhi-based hawala operators Parvez Ali of Turkman Gate and M/s South Delhi Money Changer (DAMINI) in Greater Kailash-1.

