Mohan Bhagwat flouts government order, hoists tricolour

Palakkad: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Republic Day unfurled the tricolour at a school in Kerala’s Palakkad town, flouting the state government’s directive that the flag will only be hoisted by the heads educational institutes.

The CPI(M)-led LDF government issued a circular to all state-run and aided schools two days ago insisting that only headmasters or principals of institutions should unfurl the national flag on the Republic Day, however, Bhagwat reached the Vyas Vidya Peethom, a CBSE-affiliated higher secondary school, at 9.30 am with some functionaries and unfurled the flag.

Bhagwat, who reached Palakkad for a three-day meeting of the RSS, also spoke on the occasion but he did not mention politics.

The RSS defended Bhagwat’s decision to hoist the flag and said it was incorrect to say that he was defying or disrespecting the government orders.