Modi's schemes to a part in Republic Day parade

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Modi's schemes to be a part in Rapublic Day's parade

New Delhi: Some of the schemes of the Modi led government will be a part during the 68th Republic day parade tableaux. Some of the schemes include ‘Goods and Services Tax (GST) and ‘Beti Bachao, beti padhao’.

The GST theme was selected by the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) .The ‘Housing for All’ scheme, launched in 2015 by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation, will also be part of the tableaux.

Social awareness programmes, like the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ initiative, will be showcased through Haryana’s tableau.

The state, which recently drew much attention on account of its women sportspersons, particularly in the field of wrestling, will showcase their achievements through the tableau.

The Central Public Works Department’s (CPWD) tableau will be focusing on the concept of “Green India, Clean India”, while the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship’s tableau will have “Transforming India through Skill Development” as its theme.

The tableau of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) will showcase its contribution to scientific development in the country.

Similarly, the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) has chosen ‘Khadi India’ theme to highlight the importance of the fabric.

