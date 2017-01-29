Headlines

Modi’s Mann Ki Baat to students “Smile more to score more”

Pragativadi News Service
Mann ki Baat

New Delhi:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held his monthly address to the nation, “Mann Ki Baat” at 11 am. This is the 28th edition of his monthly radio broadcast programme.

On “Mann ki Baat” PM Modi said, “I will tell all students to smile more and score more. Remain happy and stress free to score more marks in the exams,”

Notably, Board examinations commence from March 9, a day after the last vote is cast in the upcoming assembly polls.

The Prime Minister also had a message for parents whose children will be taking exams. He said that, “I urge parents to accept rather than expect. Our expectations from our children should not get heavy,”

Lastly, he concluded his address by wishing students all the best in the coming exams.

