‘Modicare’ to cost about Rs 11,000 crore a year: Report

New Deli: Keeping in view of the upcoming election, which will take place in the next year, Modi government’s biggest health care programme is seen as a signature initiative to woo voters, many of them who struggle with high health care costs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plan to provide health insurance for about half the country’s population would require an estimated 110 billion rupees ($1.72 billion) in central and state funding each year, as per a report.

The National Health Protection Scheme, which the government dubs “Modicare”, was announced on Thursday’s budget for 2018-19 and would provide 100 million families, or about 500 million poor people, with a health cover of 500,000 rupees per year for free treatment of serious ailments.

Announcing the scheme the government said the scheme would be “the world’s largest government-funded healthcare programme” but critics have raised doubts whether 20 billion rupees in federal funding is enough to support the programme for 2018-19, the report said.