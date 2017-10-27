Modi wave faded, Rahul Gandhi capable of leading country: Shiv Sena MP

PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is capable of leading the country and stressed that the Narendra Modi wave has faded.

The anger among people in Gujarat against the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) is an indication that the BJP would face a stiff challenge in polls, he said.

“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is capable of leading the country. It is wrong to call him ‘Pappu’,” he said referring to the nickname used to mock the Congress vice-president by a section on social media.

State education minister and senior BJP leader Vinod Tawde was also present at the event.

In 2015, Shiv Sena had said that even 100 Rahul Gandhi’s cannot match Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “mega wave” and had mocked the Congress vice president for his ‘suit-boot ki sarkar’ jibe.

