Modi termed Congress ‘laughing club’ in Himachal

Kangra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a campaign tour in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat on Thursday.

In the hill state, which votes on November 9, Modi will be addressing two rallies; in Gujarat, he is expected to speak at 6.30pm in the capital, Gandhinagar. Gujarat, the PM’s home state, goes to polls in December.

At the first Himachal rally in Kangra, Modi termed the Congress a “laughing club”, and said it was losing its hold in every corner of the country.

“We all need to look at the Congress. We should appreciate them. Nothing is left for them and they have lost their hold from every part of the country,” Narendra Modi said.

Wherever people have a chance, they have voted for change. They (Congress) have become a laughing club, he added.

The prime minister also attacked the Himachal Pradesh government, saying chief minister Virbhadra Singh was talking of action against corruption when he himself was out on bail on a corruption case.

“Despite the case, Singh ‘saheb’ is claiming there will be zero tolerance against corruption if the Congress is back in power. Can anyone believe him?” asked Modi.