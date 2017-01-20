Modi received farewell call from Obama

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a farewell call from outgoing US President Barack Obama, who will leave the White House on Friday. Modi was among the few world leaders Obama called to bid farewell late on Wednesday.

As per the sources from White House on Thursday, Obama thanked Modi for his partnership and the two leaders briefly reviewed joint efforts of cooperation, including defence, civil nuclear energy and enhanced people-to-people ties. They also discussed the progress made on shared economic and security priorities, including recognition of India as a Major Defence Partner of the United States.

The only other leaders who received the farewell call from the White House on the same day were Afghanistan President M Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah.

Modi conveyed to the outgoing US president “best wishes for his future endeavors”.