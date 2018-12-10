Modi govt not sensitive to farmers’ wellbeing, says Gandhi

Mohali: Congress president Rahul Gandhi has criticised the Modi government for considering farming community as a liability.

Gandhi on Monday attacked the BJP government over the issue and accused it of attacking every institution in the country.

Gandhi was speaking on the occasion of the re-launching of Hindi newspaper “Navjivan”.

Gandhi said the main issues are jobs and dues of farmers and added anger is rising in the country on this score.

The Congress president said the country cannot move without the support of agrarian community, be it the 21st century or the 22nd century.

Gandhi assured the farmers that the Congress government will work in a new way for the improvement of the farming community in the country.