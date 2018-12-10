Modi govt not sensitive to farmers’ wellbeing, says Gandhi

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Modi govt
3

Mohali: Congress president Rahul Gandhi has criticised the Modi government for considering farming community as a liability.

Gandhi on Monday attacked the BJP government over the issue and accused it of attacking every institution in the country.

Gandhi was speaking on the occasion of the re-launching  of Hindi newspaper “Navjivan”.

Related Posts

Kerala BJP calls for bandh in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday

Vijay Mallya to be extradited to India, rules UK court

Urjit Patel resigns as RBI Governor

Gandhi said the main issues are jobs and dues of farmers and added anger is rising in the country on this score.

The Congress president said  the country cannot move without the support of agrarian community, be it the 21st century or the 22nd century.

Gandhi assured the farmers that the Congress government will work in a new way for the improvement of the farming community in the country.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.