Modi criticizes JDS-Cong coalition in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the JDS-Congress coalition government in Karnataka.

He said it was interested only in “development-free corruption”.

Modi described the farm loan waiver by the H D Kumaraswamy government was the “most cruel joke” on farmers.

Addressing booth level workers here Modi said people want corruption-free government, but Karnataka government wants development-free corruption.

The interaction meet was aimed at energizing party cadres ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

Modi said people of Karnataka had reposed faith in the BJP and it was the duty of the party workers to become the voice of people.