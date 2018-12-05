Modi can demean Gandhi, Patel: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi can demean Gandhi, Patel and others to prove himself superior.

The Congress president’s comments came a day after prime minister alleged that Kartarpur went to Pakistan as the then Congress leaders had no vision nor respect for the sentiments of the Sikh community.

Modi had taken a dig at the Congress party saying at the time of independence Congress leaders had no respect for Sikh sentiments.

In his Facebook post in Hindi, Gandhi commented that Modi was now questioning Patel.

He can go to any extent for proving himself superior to others, the Congress president said. He said what is going in his mind is finally articulated.