Modernisation work to affect train service: Know details here

Bhubaneswar: Train services will be affected partially for some days due to safety-related modernisation work, the East Coast Railways (ECoR) said on Saturday.
Due to commissioning of new line between Balangir & Bhainsapalli in the ongoing construction of Khurda Road-Balangir Rail line and doubling between Balangir and Deogaon Railway Stations under Sambalpur Railway Division, few train services will be affected partially for some days, the ECoR said in a statement.
As a result, some local passenger trains will be cancelled and partially cancelled as per the following.
Cancellation of Trains
- 58301/58303 Sambalpur-Koraput/Junagarh Road Passenger will remain cancelled from 15th to 25th December, 2018.
- 58302/58304 Koraput/Junagarh Road-Sambalpur Passenger will remain cancelled from 16th to 26th December, 2018.
Partial Cancellation of Train
- 58214/58213 Bilaspur-Titlagarh-Bilaspur Passenger via Jharsuguda and Sambalpur will run between Bilaspu & Sambalpur and will remain cancelled between Sambalpur and Titilagarh Stations from both the directions from 16th to 25th December, 2018.
- 12893/12894 Bhubaneswar-Balangir-Bhubaneswar Inter City Express will run between Bhubaneswar and Sambalpur and will remain cancelled between Sambalpur & Balangir from both the directions from 20th to 25th December, 2018.