Modernisation work to affect train service: Know details here

Bhubaneswar: Train services will be affected partially for some days due to safety-related modernisation work, the East Coast Railways (ECoR) said on Saturday.

Due to commissioning of new line between Balangir & Bhainsapalli in the ongoing construction of Khurda Road-Balangir Rail line and doubling between Balangir and Deogaon Railway Stations under Sambalpur Railway Division, few train services will be affected partially for some days, the ECoR said in a statement.

As a result, some local passenger trains will be cancelled and partially cancelled as per the following.

Cancellation of Trains

58301/58303 Sambalpur-Koraput/Junagarh Road Passenger will remain cancelled from 15th to 25th December, 2018.

58302/58304 Koraput/Junagarh Road-Sambalpur Passenger will remain cancelled from 16th to 26th December, 2018.

Partial Cancellation of Train