Model-filmmaker Gaanam nair goes missing

Chennai: A Chennai based model, screen play named Gaanam Nair, who has been missing since last four days, has still not been traced. She has been missing since May 26.
A humongous online campaign has been launched to get hold of her whereabouts.
Gaanam Nair, also known as jikki has been missing since 26th May. Friends and relatives are in search, please share and help! pic.twitter.com/l5yeePoM8A
— Ashok Selvan (@AshokSelvan) May 29, 2017
The 28-year-old, who works at a salon as a marketing manager, describes herself on Facebook as a photographer and “model at times”. She lives with relatives; her father is based in Delhi and her mother died a few years ago.
Nair left her house on Friday for work on her two-wheeler, but did not reach her office.
Her cell phone has been switched off since then.
Police said they are probing the case from all possible angles. Her call records are being scanned. Cops are also questioning Gaanam’s friends to gather more information about her.