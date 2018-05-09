Mobile Internet services restored in Kashmir

Srinagar: Mobile Internet services were restored in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday night after remaining suspended for four days following an encounter between militants and security forces in the Chattabal area, the police said.

Mobile Internet services had been restored in Srinagar and Budgam districts, only low-speed 2G services had been restored, a police official said. High-speed 4G services continued to remain barred on mobile devices.

Mobile Internet services were snapped in the summer capital on Saturday morning in the wake of an encounter between security forces and militants in the Chattabal area of the city.

The facility was suspended in other areas, including four south Kashmir districts and Ganderbal in central Kashmir, after another encounter in Shopian on Sunday.

Five militants were killed in that gunfight, while five civilians lost their lives in clashes between protestors and the security forces.