‘Mo Bus’ service from Bhubaneswar Airport to CDA launched

Bhubaneswar: As a perfect New Year gift for the citizens of the Twin Cities, the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) has launched ‘Mo Bus’ service from Bhubaneswar Airport to CDA in Cuttack.

The bus service has been launched on Route No. 10 from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in the city to Biju Patnaik Park in CDA, Cuttack. The length of this route is 37 km. The first bus service on this route started on December 25.

While the bus service starts at 7 am in the morning, the last bus would be available from the two starting points would be till 8 pm at BPIA and 8.20 pm at Biju Patnaik Park, in CDA, respectively. Currently there are 28 buses including 19 air-conditioned and 9 non-AC buses for the route and the number would change as per the requirement from time to time.

The major stops on the route include Biju Patnaik International Airport, Capital Hospital Square, AG Square, Bhubaneswar Club, Heads of the Departments (Naatala), Power House Square, Kalinga Stadium, Jayadev Vihar Square, Kalinga Hospital Square, Patia Square, Infocity Square, Shikharchandi, KIIT Square, Nandankanan Biological Park, Barang, Trisulia Square, Judicial Academy, CDA 6 Park, CDA 9 Market Square, Justice Square and Biju Patnaik Park.

General Manager (Personnel and Administration) of CRUT Dipti Mahapatro said, “This bus service would help connect people of the two historic cities and in near future two more routes through NH-16 will be effective very soon between Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. While Route No. 16 will connect between Master Canteen Terminal and Biju Patnaik Park in CDA, Route No. 16 (A) will connect between Master Canteen Terminal and Barabati Stadium.”

It is pertinent to mention here that with 163 new buses the ‘Mo Bus’ service by CRUT has started a revolution with more frequencies, less waiting time, reliable and safe public transport and the ridership has crossed 60,000 per day. Presently, the service is available through 12 Routes and the number is likely to go up soon.