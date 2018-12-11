Mo Bhubaneswar Cycle Trails—A Unique Way to Explore City

Bhubaneswar: Several initiatives have been undertaken by Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) to showcase Bhubaneswar as a heritage city and a tourist hub.

These initiatives include holistic activities such as weekly walks organized around temples of Old Town covering destinations of great historical and cultural significance.

The heritage trail, which is currently trending as Ekamra Walks, has welcomed more than 9000 heritage lovers far and beyond the city to explore the undiscovered treasures of Bhubaneswar. Ekamra Walks takes one along the dusty alleys of Old Town across the timeless temples.

With enthusiastic walkers from all over the country and abroad since its very inception, Ekamra Walks offers a compendium of the largest clusters of temple architecture with soothing stories. One can travel back in time through the living traditions of the local settlements along with their customs, costumes, colour, cuisine and experience the glorious history of Ekamra Kshetra.

Giving visitor an opportunity to travel smartly through Mo Cycles, BDA has now introduced Heritage Cycle Tours as an added attraction for visitors to explore the beautiful heritage sites and enjoy the rich culture Old Town has to offer. On the cycles, they can explore the tales and treasures of Old Town from the 9th century temple called Rameshwar Deula.

Historically significant, this temple is popularly known around the local circles as Mausi Maa temple. Rediscovering the temples, the trail continues through Emar Matha where a towering arch with weapons and symbols of the trinity can be observed its solitary splendor.

Through the arch one gets a panoramic view of Bindusagar Lake with Lingaraj Temple in the backdrop. Wherever you look, the view promises to be spectacular and full of interesting mythological, historical and ancient tales. A stroll along the banks of Bindu Sagar one can marvel at the inverted boat like temple – Vaitala Deula.