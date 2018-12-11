MNF returns to power in Mizoram

Aizawl: The MNF on Tuesday returned to power after a decade by securing an absolute majority in the 40-member Mizoram Assembly.

It crushed the Congress and ousted it from power in the last north eastern state it ruled.

The MNF has secured 21 seats and was leading in five more while the ruling Congress won only five seats.

The Congress captured power in the state in 2008 and 2013 elections.

It won 34 seats in the last election. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made its entry into the Mizoram Assembly winning the Tuichawng seat.

Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla has lost both the constituencies (Champhai South and Serchhip) from which he contested.Five independents won and three others were leading.

Former IPS officer and security in-charge of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) chief Lalduhoma defeated outgoing Chief Minister Thanhawla in Serchhip by 410 votes.