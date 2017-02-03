MM Das Commission to submit second interim report on chit fund issue

Bhubaneswar: The Justice MM Das Inquiry Commission submitted the second interim report on the status of multi crore chit fund scam today.

The commission’s secretary Debraj Rout submitted the report to Home Department Special Secretary Lalit Das here at the Secretariat, sources said.

The reports have been prepared based on inspection of 61,252 of the more than eight lakh affidavits filed. Notices have been sent to as many as 110 firms for allegedly duping thousands of crores from the people in the state. Investors had filed complaints against 174 such ponzi firms.

The report also said that money of about 1,124 depositors have been refunded so far.

Notably, the Commission which was formed in February 2015 had submitted its first interim report on May 2016 and has received over 9 lakh affidavits so far.

Meanwhile the CBI has been expediting its probe into many chit fund scams notably Seashore, Rose Valley and has arrested TMC leaders like TMC MP Tapas Pal, Sudip Bandyhopadyay.