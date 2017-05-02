Ex-MLA Sudhir Kumar Samal along with more than 2000 leaders from Congress party joined BJD

Bhubaneswar: Suspended Congress leader and former MLA Sudhir Samal joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) party in the state.

Samal was the President of Dhenkanal district unit of Congress and has joined BJD along with a large number of supporters in the presence of party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik here, in the city.

Pattnaik said that more than 2000 leaders and workers of Congress under the leadership of ex-MLA Sudhir Samal have joined BJD, which would definitely strengthen the party.

Samal, who had been suspended from Congress for alleged anti-party activities, said that the functioning of BJD under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik was quite impressive.

Describing the induction of Samal into the party, senior BJD leaders said it will significantly boost the party, particularly in the Dhenkanal region.