Bhubaneswar: Gopalpur MLA and former Minister Dr Pradeep Panigrahi has been appointed as BJD Ganjam district president by party president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Panigrahi, who replaced Devraj Mohanty, said he would take all party leaders and workers along with him to strengthen the party in the district further.

Though the sudden decision in change of party guard in the district has stunned party leaders and workers yet none of them has been able to find out the reason.