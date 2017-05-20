MLA Nitesh Rane, two others, booked for extortion

Mumbai: A Juhu hotelier has approached the police alleging that Congress leader Narayan Rane’s son, MLA Nitesh Rane, demanded extortion from him and sent two goons to threaten him on Thursday night.

The FIR filed by the Santacruz police on the basis of the complainant Hitesh Keswani, owner of restaurant Estella located at Juhu, names Nitesh Rane, Moin Shaikh and Mohammed Altaf Ansari for allegedly demanding extortion money. Keswani said that two goons of the MLA barged into the restaurant and created a ruckus on Thursday night. Patrons present in the restaurant were alarmed when the goons passed lewd comments on guests and abused the owner and staff. Keswani in his complaint has alleged that Nitesh Rane had shown interest in becoming one of the partners in the hotel which was the source of the disagreement.

“We reached the spot after being informed by the hotel staff about the incident, but the miscreants had fled by then. The complainant has stated that extortion money was demanded from him, and when he failed to make the payment, he was threatened in his restaurant”, said a Santacruz police officer.

“We have registered a case under section 384 (extortion),452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intent) of the Indian Penal Code against three persons and are investigating further,” said Shantanu Pawar, Senior Inspector, Santacruz police station.

Keswani confirmed the incident and said, “The two accused were very abusive and threatened the staff and forcefully shut the bar. We have complained to the police and have demanded the strictest action against all the accused involved in the incident.” He refused to divulge further details about the incident.