MKCG MRI machine damaged in short circuit

Berhampur: The Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine which was inaugurated some months ago in the MKCG Medical College Hospital here has become defunct since the last two weeks.

The MRI machine costing Rs 8 crore was installed by the State Government to provide MRI services to the poor patients at affordable rates. The service started on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode. While the hospital authorities provided the infrastructure, an organisation Hind Labs provide the machine and technicians.

The firm had procured the machine from Japan. After the setting up of the MRI centre 15 to 20 patients used to get benefited. In the last week of November while some electrical repair work was being done, there was as short circuit and the machine got damaged. Later, two technicians from Japan inspected the machine and said that it has been totally damaged and needs to be replaced.