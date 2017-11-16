MKCG Medical College student attacked with acid by husband

Berhampur: In a shocking incident, a third year DMLT (Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology) student of MKCG Medical College and Hospital in the city was allegedly attacked with acid by her husband over dowry demands on Thursday.

She has been admitted to the hospital in a critical condition.

The incident took place on the premises of the MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

According to reports, one Niranjan Pradhan of Palasara threw acid on the woman while she was on her way to attend her classes in the medical college.

Though the exact reason behind the acid attack is yet to be known, kin of the victim alleged that Pradhan attacked her over dowry demands. Father of the victim alleged that Pradhan used to torture her mentally and physically over dowry demands.

“My daughter had married to Niranjan Pradhan of Palasara six months ago. Her husband has been torturing her mentally and physically over dowry demands from the day one of their marriage, alleged victim’s father.