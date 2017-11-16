Headlines

MKCG Medical College student attacked with acid by husband

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
attacked with acid

Berhampur: In a shocking incident, a third year DMLT (Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology) student of MKCG Medical College and Hospital in the city was allegedly attacked with acid by her husband over dowry demands on Thursday.

She has been admitted to the hospital in a critical condition.

The incident took place on the premises of the MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

According to reports, one Niranjan Pradhan of Palasara threw acid on the woman while she was on her way to attend her classes in the medical college.

Though the exact reason behind the acid attack is yet to be known, kin of the victim alleged that Pradhan attacked her over dowry demands. Father of the victim alleged that Pradhan used to torture her mentally and physically over dowry demands.

“My daughter had married to Niranjan Pradhan of Palasara six months ago. Her husband has been torturing her mentally and physically over dowry demands from the day one of their marriage, alleged victim’s father.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

stripped naked stripped naked
3.2K
Crime

Shame! Girl student stripped naked, filmed by miscreants in city
Viral video Viral video
1.8K
Headlines

Viral video: Two arrested after victim’s father files FIR at Baripada Sadar PS
Binoy Behera Binoy Behera
1.6K
Headlines

Senior IPS Binoy Behera Passes away

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top