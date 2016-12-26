Mithun resigns as TMC Rajya Sabha MP

New Delhi: Actor turned politician Mithun Chakraborty has resigned as Rajya Sabha MP on Monday. He represented the Trinamool Congress in the upper House of Parliament.

He has submitted his resignation to Rajya Sabha Chairman Sources said. He cited health issues as the reason behind of the resignation.

He alleged invoivment in Saradha scam made news last year, had attended the Upper House for three days only.

As per sources, he has only 10 percent attendance in the upper house against an average of 79 percent. Neither he participated in any debate, nor has asked any questions or moved a private members bill.

He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in April 2014.