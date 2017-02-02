Mistry moves NCLAT against Tata Group’s meeting

New Delhi: Former Chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry has sought help from New Delhi based National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) for an injunction against the proposed extra-ordinary general meeting of the Tata Group’s holding company.

Mistry’s petition is likely to be slated for a hearing on Friday. Two days before the global industrial conglomerate reached a decision to hold its EGM on February 6 as NCLAT did not intervene to restrain the group’s decision.

As per sources the meeting is being held to oust Mistry from Director’s post of the company. He was earlier removed from the Chairman’s post of the group’s board on October 24.

Tata trusts hold 66 per cent of the group with Mistry’s family holding 18 per cent share.