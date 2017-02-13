Headlines

Mission impossible-style heist of books worth Rs 2 million in UK

Pragativadi News Service
London: A gang of high tech gutsy burglars broke into a warehouse at Heathrow in UK and made a Mission Impossible-style theft while nearly running away with antique books worth Rs two million.

As per sources a gang of three targeted the storehouse and escaped with more than 160 publications dating to as far as 15th century AD.

Scotland Yard confirmed that the heist was executed to perfection by the culprits who were supposed to have climbed on to the building’s roof and entered the hall by boring holes through reinforced glass-fibre skylights. Thereafter they could have possibly rappelled down the roof using ropes in precise manner so as to avoid being detected by laser sensors.

